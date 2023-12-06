Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has gone up by 6.30% for the week, with a 66.38% rise in the past month and a 128.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.20% for DERM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.15% for DERM’s stock, with a 156.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DERM is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Journey Medical Corp (DERM) is $6.50, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for DERM is 6.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On December 06, 2023, DERM’s average trading volume was 138.18K shares.

DERM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) has increased by 15.49 when compared to last closing price of 4.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Does Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 65.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.16%, as shares surge +76.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Journey Medical Corp saw 198.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Paley Jeffrey, who sale 1,745 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Nov 28. After this action, Paley Jeffrey now owns 70,727 shares of Journey Medical Corp, valued at $9,109 using the latest closing price.

Smith Justin Adam, the Director of Journey Medical Corp, purchase 33,000 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Smith Justin Adam is holding 104,717 shares at $98,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corp stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -56.72, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corp (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.