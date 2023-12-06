INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INVO is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) is $2.00, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 2.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 40.70% of that float. On December 06, 2023, INVO’s average trading volume was 3.88M shares.

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) has dropped by -10.17 compared to previous close of 1.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has experienced a -13.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.31% rise in the past month, and a 20.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.15% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for INVO’s stock, with a -67.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at 28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +34.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6774. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -81.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1061.05, with -72.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.