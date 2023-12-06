InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVIV is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVIV is $937.50, which is $936.61 above the current price. The public float for NVIV is 2.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVIV on December 06, 2023 was 13.98K shares.

NVIV) stock’s latest price update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)’s stock price has soared by 25.34 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-10-07 that Source: ra2 studio/Shutterstock InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVIV ) stock is on the move Friday after the company reached a deal for a direct offering of its shares. The registered direct offering has InVivo Therapeutics agreeing to sell 523,810 shares of NVIV stock to a single institutional investor.

NVIV’s Market Performance

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) has experienced a 27.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.23% drop in the past month, and a -25.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.16% for NVIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.98% for NVIV’s stock, with a -25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVIV Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.48%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVIV rose by +27.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7300. In addition, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp saw -62.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVIV

The total capital return value is set at -58.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.33. Equity return is now at value -98.11, with -81.32 for asset returns.

Based on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 5.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.