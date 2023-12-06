Insmed Inc (INSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 26.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Insmed (INSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.06. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INSM is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INSM is $41.42, which is $13.94 above the current market price. The public float for INSM is 139.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.16% of that float. The average trading volume for INSM on December 06, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

INSM’s Market Performance

INSM stock saw an increase of 15.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.58% and a quarterly increase of 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Insmed Inc (INSM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.20% for INSM’s stock, with a 28.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSM Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.67. In addition, Insmed Inc saw 37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Lewis William, who sale 112,000 shares at the price of $24.08 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lewis William now owns 0 shares of Insmed Inc, valued at $2,696,449 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alexander, the General Counsel, Senior VP of Insmed Inc, sale 740 shares at $20.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Smith Michael Alexander is holding 77,142 shares at $14,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.87 for the present operating margin

+75.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Inc stands at -196.26. The total capital return value is set at -39.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.82. Equity return is now at value -1453.41, with -62.39 for asset returns.

Based on Insmed Inc (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,509.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.79. Total debt to assets is 80.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,498.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insmed Inc (INSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.