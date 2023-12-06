Inhibrx Inc’s (INBX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, INBX stock has gone up by 10.14%, with a monthly gain of 26.95% and a quarterly surge of 4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.40% for Inhibrx Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.95% for INBX’s stock, with a 8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INBX is at 2.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INBX is $44.25, which is $21.12 above the current market price. The public float for INBX is 34.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.31% of that float. The average trading volume for INBX on December 06, 2023 was 417.00K shares.

INBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) has surged by 1.72 when compared to previous closing price of 22.74, but the company has seen a 10.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX, Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INBX Trading at 24.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +22.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, Inhibrx Inc saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 511,627 shares at the price of $19.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 511,627 shares of Inhibrx Inc, valued at $9,899,982 using the latest closing price.

Eckelman Brendan P., the Chief Scientific Officer of Inhibrx Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Eckelman Brendan P. is holding 2,035,553 shares at $968,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25. Equity return is now at value -399.12, with -70.19 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibrx Inc (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,292.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inhibrx Inc (INBX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.