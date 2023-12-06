Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Lobo – IR Milton Werner – CEO Joseph Frattaroli – CFO Conference Call Participants Edward White – H.C. Wainwright Operator Hello, and welcome to the Inhibikase Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) is $27.00, which is $25.97 above the current market price. The public float for IKT is 4.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IKT on December 06, 2023 was 266.48K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

The stock of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has seen a 15.00% increase in the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a -55.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for IKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.00% for IKT’s stock, with a -61.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9496. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc saw -65.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc stands at -14625.85. The total capital return value is set at -60.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.53. Equity return is now at value -95.28, with -82.35 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -51.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.