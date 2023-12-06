Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has plunge by -5.01relation to previous closing price of 7.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that In an era of technological marvels, the semiconductor industry is the backbone of innovation, enabling the progression toward a smarter, interconnected world. Three key players emerge as pivotal forces shaping the future landscape of technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INDI is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is $13.08, which is $5.88 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 136.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. On December 06, 2023, INDI’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stock saw an increase of 0.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 37.67% and a quarterly increase of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.70% for INDI’s stock, with a -11.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +40.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw 23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who sale 10,700 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 13. After this action, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth now owns 50,522 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $69,550 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,151,280 shares at $350,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.89. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.97. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.