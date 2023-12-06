iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has seen a 6.59% increase in the past week, with a 10.00% gain in the past month, and a -22.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.39% for IHRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.25% for IHRT’s stock, with a -23.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IHRT is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IHRT is $4.00, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 114.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume for IHRT on December 06, 2023 was 859.45K shares.

IHRT) stock’s latest price update

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-27 that iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock IHRT rose 4% in premarket trading on Monday after the media company said it would book a $100 million in proceeds for its equity interest in Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) as part of the sale of BMI to a shareholder group led by New Mountain Capital LLC. iHeart Media plans to use the money to pay down debt and other general corporate purposes after the deal closes by March 30.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc saw -55.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Nov 14. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 3,166,359 shares of iHeartMedia Inc, valued at $205,950 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc, purchase 58,480 shares at $3.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 3,066,359 shares at $201,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -1232.76, with -13.62 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.