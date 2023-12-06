Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYLN is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HYLN is $1.25, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for HYLN is 125.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYLN on December 06, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Market participants have been caught flat-footed by the company’s decision to pursue strategic alternatives to its core electric powertrain business and refocus on its recently acquired KARNO stationary power generator solution. With KARNO still in the design phase, management’s timeline for early field deployments in H2/2024 looks aggressive. In addition, stationary power is a crowded field already, with KARNO likely to face stiff competition from leading fuel cell players.

HYLN’s Market Performance

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has experienced a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.63% drop in the past month, and a -52.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for HYLN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HYLN Trading at -22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5921. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corporation saw -75.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 21. After this action, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR now owns 176,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, valued at $57,000 using the latest closing price.

LANTZ CHERI, the Chief Strategy Officer of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that LANTZ CHERI is holding 281,373 shares at $13,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corporation stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.71 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -111.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.