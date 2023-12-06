Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) by analysts is $27.00, which is -$96.7 below the current market price. The public float for HOV is 4.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HOV was 56.77K shares.

The stock price of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has jumped by 8.90 compared to previous close of 98.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Ara Hovnanian – Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer Brad O’Connor – Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer David Mitrisin – Vice President, Corporate Controller Jeff O’Keefe – Vice President, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Alan Ratner – Zelman Operator Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Hovnanian Enterprises’ Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. An archive for the webcast will be available after the completion of the call and run for 12 months.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) has experienced a 23.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.47% rise in the past month, and a -12.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for HOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.29% for HOV’s stock, with a 23.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought HOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +35.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOV rose by +23.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.47. In addition, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. saw 155.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOV starting from KANGAS EDWARD A, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $86.21 back on Oct 09. After this action, KANGAS EDWARD A now owns 28,743 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., valued at $474,155 using the latest closing price.

HOVNANIAN ARA K, the Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., sale 500 shares at $96.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that HOVNANIAN ARA K is holding 51,075 shares at $48,359 based on the most recent closing price.

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69. Equity return is now at value 41.11, with 7.85 for asset returns.

Based on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV), the company’s capital structure generated 342.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.38. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 525.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

To sum up, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.