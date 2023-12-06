Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has gone down by -0.87% for the week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month and a -6.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for HOLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOLX is $81.81, which is $12.55 above the current price. The public float for HOLX is 236.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLX on December 06, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

HOLX) stock’s latest price update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.87 in relation to its previous close of 70.58. However, the company has experienced a -0.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Hologic (HOLX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOLX Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.89. In addition, Hologic, Inc. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, who sale 47,711 shares at the price of $70.41 back on Nov 29. After this action, MACMILLAN STEPHEN P now owns 1,239,088 shares of Hologic, Inc., valued at $3,359,188 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Essex D, the Div. President, GYN Surgical of Hologic, Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $71.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Mitchell Essex D is holding 12,827 shares at $538,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.35 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic, Inc. stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.66. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.