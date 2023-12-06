Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has decreased by -2.41 when compared to last closing price of 171.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that The hotel and hospitality industry took a serious beating during the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. hotel market valuations dropped from $222.26 billion in 2019 to a measly $127 and $171.1 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) is above average at 33.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.

The public float for HLT is 251.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLT on December 06, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has seen a 0.04% increase in the past week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month, and a 12.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for HLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for HLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.89% for the last 200 days.

HLT Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.29. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 10,863 shares at the price of $166.61 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 58,256 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,809,892 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 6,267 shares at $166.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 19,780 shares at $1,041,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.