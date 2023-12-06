Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is above average at 206.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthequity Inc (HQY) is $86.58, which is $17.04 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 83.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HQY on December 06, 2023 was 686.10K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has jumped by 0.75 compared to previous close of 69.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HQY’s Market Performance

Healthequity Inc (HQY) has experienced a 5.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.50% rise in the past month, and a -2.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for HQY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for HQY’s stock, with a 8.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $87 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HQY Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.98. In addition, Healthequity Inc saw 12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Murdock Tyson D., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.55 back on Oct 13. After this action, Murdock Tyson D. now owns 68,818 shares of Healthequity Inc, valued at $76,550 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Healthequity Inc, sale 46,818 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 0 shares at $3,512,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthequity Inc stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 1.51, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Healthequity Inc (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Healthequity Inc (HQY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.