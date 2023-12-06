Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s (GGAL) Stock: A 23.98% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has gone up by 2.61% for the week, with a 39.23% rise in the past month and a 5.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.76% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.98% for GGAL’s stock, with a 28.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Right Now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGAL is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGAL is $25.00, which is $7.68 above the current price. The public float for GGAL is 119.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGAL on December 06, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.61relation to previous closing price of 16.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 33.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +43.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 92.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.