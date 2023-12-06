Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) has gone up by 2.88% for the week, with a -9.32% drop in the past month and a -14.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.41% for GRFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.21% for GRFX’s stock, with a -14.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX: GRFX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83.

GRFX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of GRFX was 64.50K shares.

GRFX) stock’s latest price update

Graphex Group Limited ADR (AMEX: GRFX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets – “Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China.” Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030. NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.

GRFX Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1115. In addition, Graphex Group Limited ADR saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Equity return is now at value -15.23, with -5.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Graphex Group Limited ADR (GRFX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.