GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has gone up by 35.58% for the week, with a 24.65% rise in the past month and a -4.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.82% for GCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.35% for GCT’s stock, with a 66.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) is above average at 7.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is $16.60, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 5.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCT on December 06, 2023 was 898.94K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has jumped by 9.53 compared to previous close of 12.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Larry Wu – Founder, Chairman and CEO Iman Schrock – President David Lau – CFO Conference Call Participants Matt Koranda – ROTH Rommel Dionisio – Aegis Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GigaCloud Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at 43.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares surge +29.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +35.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 136.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for GigaCloud Technology Inc stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.44. Equity return is now at value 32.84, with 15.75 for asset returns.

Based on GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.17. Total debt to assets is 35.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.