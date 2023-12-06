Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Generation Bio Co (GBIO) is $8.25, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 48.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBIO on December 06, 2023 was 649.73K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) has dropped by -11.92 compared to previous close of 1.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-20 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO’s stock has risen by 18.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.76% and a quarterly drop of -72.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Generation Bio Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.55% for GBIO’s stock, with a -66.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBIO Trading at -30.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.32%, as shares surge +14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2007. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw -66.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Dec 04. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 534,757 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Rowland Charles A Jr, the Director of Generation Bio Co, purchase 192,960 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Rowland Charles A Jr is holding 384,757 shares at $252,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -45.81, with -31.58 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.