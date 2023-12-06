GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC)’s stock price has dropped by -10.17 in relation to previous closing price of 2.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that It has been a rather incredible day for investors in GD Culture Group (NASDAQ: GDC ). Shares of GDC stock rocketed more than 100% higher at one point in early trading today on news that the company plans to launch a livestreaming e-commerce business on TikTok.

Is It Worth Investing in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDC is 4.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDC on December 06, 2023 was 541.72K shares.

GDC’s Market Performance

GDC’s stock has seen a -22.51% decrease for the week, with a -11.07% drop in the past month and a -34.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.45% for GD Culture Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.85% for GDC’s stock, with a -26.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDC Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC fell by -22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.21 for the present operating margin

+36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.40. Equity return is now at value 95.57, with 56.98 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.