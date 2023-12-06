Flywire Corp (FLYW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.80 in comparison to its previous close of 23.59, however, the company has experienced a 1.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)(“Flywire” or the “Company”) a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company’s management team will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corp (FLYW) is $33.19, which is $10.26 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 115.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYW on December 06, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stock saw a decrease of 1.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Flywire Corp (FLYW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.03% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.70. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Ellis Michael G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Ellis Michael G now owns 342,630 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $22.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ellis Michael G is holding 342,630 shares at $112,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -1.76, with -1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.