Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) by analysts is $32.50, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for FLNC is 60.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.80% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of FLNC was 1.37M shares.

FLNC) stock’s latest price update

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has plunge by -12.92relation to previous closing price of 25.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Julian Nebreda – President & CEO Manu Sial – SVP & CFO Ahmed Pasha – incoming CFO Rebecca Boll – SVP & Chief Product Officer Lexington May – VP, IR Conference Call Participants George Gianarikas – Canaccord Genuity Brian Lee – Goldman Sachs Andrew Crocco – Morgan Stanley Joseph Osha – Guggenheim Partners Dylan Nassano – Wolfe Research Ben Kallo – Robert W. Baird Kashy Harrison – Piper Sandler Alex Vrabel – Bank of America Chris Ellinghaus – Siebert Williams Shank Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Ameet Thakkar – BMO Capital Markets Thomas Curran – Seaport Research Partners Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

FLNC’s Market Performance

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a -10.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.42% gain in the past month and a -14.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for FLNC’s stock, with a 0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $31 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLNC Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Couch Carolee, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $22.78 back on May 22. After this action, Couch Carolee now owns 1,200 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $1,139,135 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc, sale 71,158 shares at $19.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 30,395 shares at $1,396,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.08 for the present operating margin

+5.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc stands at -3.14. The total capital return value is set at -18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.06. Equity return is now at value -16.62, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 3.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.