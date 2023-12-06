Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FI is $143.40, which is $12.95 above the current price. The public float for FI is 595.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on December 06, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 130.35. However, the company has seen a 2.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Wall Street is keeping an eye on issues like high inflation, high interest rates, and softening consumer demand. And at the same time, the sell-side community is focusing on the future, when it comes to deciding what are the top-rated fintech stocks.

FI’s Market Performance

FI’s stock has risen by 2.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.13% and a quarterly rise of 6.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Fiserv, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for FI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

FI Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.19. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $129.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 146,856 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $876,892 using the latest closing price.

Best Kenneth, the Chief Accounting Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 9,138 shares at $127.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Best Kenneth is holding 30,691 shares at $1,165,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.