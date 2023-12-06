First Solar Inc (FSLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Solar Inc (FSLR) by analysts is $233.58, which is $78.19 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 100.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.21M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 159.54. However, the company has seen a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that It’s been one year since the United States Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among other things, promoted the use of clean energy sources like solar panels. The bill pumped millions of dollars into solar farms, electric vehicle production, and other such projects.

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.27% gain in the past month and a -14.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $188 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.18. In addition, First Solar Inc saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from ANTOUN GEORGES, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $158.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, ANTOUN GEORGES now owns 44,441 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $379,200 using the latest closing price.

Verma Kuntal Kumar, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 1,621 shares at $144.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Verma Kuntal Kumar is holding 1,621 shares at $233,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.