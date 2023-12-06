Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has decreased by -1.17 when compared to last closing price of 16.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Extreme Networks reported strong Q1 ’24 earnings, beating expectations with revenue growth and improved margins. The market reacted negatively to weak guidance, leading to a significant drop in share price. Despite short-term volatility, EXTR’s long-term outlook remains strong, especially in the cloud and AI/ML sectors.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $22.14, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXTR on December 06, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a -1.71% decrease in the past week, with a -4.11% drop in the past month, and a -39.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for EXTR’s stock, with a -25.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTR Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 28,443 shares at the price of $16.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 1,129,611 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $464,164 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 28,443 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 1,090,354 shares at $486,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 85.96, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.