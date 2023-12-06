Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has plunge by -2.50relation to previous closing price of 22.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Exelixis (EXEL) partners with Arcus Biosciences for a phase Ib/II study to evaluate zanzalintinib in combination with AB521 for ccRCC.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exelixis Inc (EXEL) is $25.82, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 301.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on December 06, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a 4.14% rise in the past month, and a -1.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXEL Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.34. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Hessekiel Jeffrey, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $22.06 back on Dec 04. After this action, Hessekiel Jeffrey now owns 558,345 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $551,500 using the latest closing price.

Hessekiel Jeffrey, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Exelixis Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hessekiel Jeffrey is holding 583,345 shares at $550,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.