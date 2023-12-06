Examining the Volatility of TKO Group Holdings Inc’s (TKO) Stock

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has gone down by -5.41% for the week, with a -12.93% drop in the past month and a -23.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for TKO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.14% for TKO’s stock, with a -20.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TKO is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TKO is $112.00, which is $38.05 above the current price. The public float for TKO is 62.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKO on December 06, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.05 in relation to previous closing price of 75.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-10 that TKO Group Holdings Inc executive chairman Vince McMahon plans to sell 8.4 million of his TKO shares, according to a prospectus filed on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares for sale in a secondary offering, at $79.80 each, are valued at about $700 million based on Thursday’s closing price and represent approximately 25% of McMahon’s total TKO stake, which was about 28 million shares as of August.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO fell by -5.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.10. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who purchase 12,531 shares at the price of $79.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 12,531 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $999,974 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of TKO Group Holdings Inc, purchase 12,531 shares at $79.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 12,531 shares at $999,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 26.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.