Examining the Volatility of Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s (LSCC) Stock

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen a 6.34% increase in the past week, with a 5.34% gain in the past month, and a -36.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for LSCC’s stock, with a -27.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) is $74.64, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on December 06, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has plunged by -1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 61.60, but the company has seen a 6.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-09 that It’s one thing to understand what the S&P 500 is doing, by tracking the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY. But drilling down a little more gives you a better indication of market breadth, or lack thereof, as well as what sectors might be poised for rallies or reversals.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $70 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.09. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who sale 32,122 shares at the price of $58.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT now owns 721,767 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $1,893,744 using the latest closing price.

NELSON MARK JON, the SVP, Sales of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 20,293 shares at $57.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that NELSON MARK JON is holding 14,554 shares at $1,168,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.