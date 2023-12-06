Examining the Volatility of Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s (KTRA) Stock

In the past week, KTRA stock has gone down by -24.06%, with a monthly decline of -35.23% and a quarterly plunge of -93.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.38% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.16% for KTRA’s stock, with a -91.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) is $14.00, which is $13.72 above the current market price. The public float for KTRA is 3.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTRA on December 06, 2023 was 559.33K shares.

KTRA) stock’s latest price update

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.66 in comparison to its previous close of 0.32, however, the company has experienced a -24.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

KTRA Trading at -87.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.68%, as shares sank -33.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -24.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3589. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc saw -95.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -236.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -233.90. Equity return is now at value -342.86, with -177.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.