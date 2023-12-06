Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EVGN is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVGN is $3.62, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for EVGN is 40.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for EVGN on December 06, 2023 was 117.79K shares.

The stock price of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) has jumped by 15.19 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has seen a 41.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.81% gain in the past month and a 9.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.43% for EVGN’s stock, with a 17.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +41.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +41.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6378. In addition, Evogene Ltd saw 20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -57.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.27. Equity return is now at value -82.61, with -34.62 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

In conclusion, Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.