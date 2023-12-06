Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX)’s stock price has dropped by -26.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Evaxion’s (EVAX) shares gain as it collaborates with Afrigen Biologics to develop prophylactic mRNA vaccine targeting gonorrhea, based on Evaxion’s EDEN technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) by analysts is $15.00, which is $14.4 above the current market price. EVAX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EVAX was 148.84K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

EVAX stock saw a decrease of -24.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.63% for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.25% for EVAX’s stock, with a -46.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVAX Trading at -29.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.54%, as shares sank -45.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX fell by -24.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7992. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR saw -66.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -92.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.17. Equity return is now at value -216.74, with -96.87 for asset returns.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 123.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 46.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.