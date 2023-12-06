Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) Stock

The stock of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a 13.60% increase in the past week, with a 13.65% gain in the past month, and a 8.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.96% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 7.35x. The 36-month beta value for DFS is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DFS is $102.14, which is $3.06 above than the current price. The public float for DFS is 248.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on December 06, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

The stock price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has surged by 4.58 when compared to previous closing price of 94.74, but the company has seen a 13.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 9.13% in November, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 7.47%, my watchlist beat both with a return of 10.24%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for December offer an average dividend yield of 1.99% and appear to be about 34% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is rocking a cool 11.76% annualized return, beating VIG by 2.36% and SPY by 1.52%.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $99 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.57. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.