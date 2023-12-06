Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Associated Banc-Corp.’s (ASB) Stock

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has gone up by 7.11% for the week, with a 6.69% rise in the past month and a 11.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for ASB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.35% for ASB’s stock, with a 7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) is $19.70, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 149.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on December 06, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 18.96. However, the company has seen a 7.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Capitalizing on the success of phase one of its strategic plan, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) announces phase two. This will bolster loan and deposit growth and reduce its reliance on high-cost funding.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASB Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp. saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Stadler Tammy C., who sale 14,838 shares at the price of $18.79 back on Dec 04. After this action, Stadler Tammy C. now owns 59,236 shares of Associated Banc-Corp., valued at $278,732 using the latest closing price.

Stein David L, the Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp., sale 19,379 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Stein David L is holding 78,286 shares at $348,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp. stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.