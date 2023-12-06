Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Aeries Technology Inc.’s (AERT) Stock

In the past week, AERT stock has gone up by 13.04%, with a monthly decline of -66.41% and a quarterly plunge of -75.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.60% for Aeries Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for AERT’s stock, with a -72.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) Right Now?

Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AERT is -0.82.

The public float for AERT is 23.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AERT on December 06, 2023 was 311.82K shares.

AERT) stock’s latest price update

Aeries Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.17 in comparison to its previous close of 2.36, however, the company has experienced a 13.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AERT Trading at -64.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -63.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERT rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Aeries Technology Inc. saw -74.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AERT

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value 0.22, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.