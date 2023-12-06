Evaluating the Impact of -2.63 Increase on Chegg Inc’s (CHGG) Stock

The stock of Chegg Inc (CHGG) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a 19.76% gain in the past month, and a -2.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for CHGG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for CHGG’s stock, with a -11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chegg Inc (CHGG) by analysts is $10.15, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 111.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.08% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CHGG was 2.35M shares.

CHGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has decreased by -2.63 when compared to last closing price of 10.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-29 that Chewy, Sleep Number, and Chegg have fallen by 50% to 64% this year. Chewy is struggling to grow its active customers, but getting shoppers to spend more is still delivering double-digit revenue growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -60.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 630 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Dec 04. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 426,802 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $6,382 using the latest closing price.

BROWN ANDREW J, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 16,921 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that BROWN ANDREW J is holding 91,922 shares at $169,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.