Evaluating the Impact of -11.76 Increase on Neuronetics Inc’s (STIM) Stock

The stock of Neuronetics Inc (STIM) has gone up by 41.30% for the week, with a 39.29% rise in the past month and a 21.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.07% for STIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.42% for STIM’s stock, with a -10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STIM is 2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Neuronetics Inc (STIM) is $6.00, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for STIM is 25.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On December 06, 2023, STIM’s average trading volume was 85.94K shares.

STIM) stock’s latest price update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 41.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-15 that MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that the management team will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 2:00 pm Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

STIM Trading at 50.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.40%, as shares surge +50.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM rose by +41.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.49. In addition, Neuronetics Inc saw -71.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Furlong Stephen, who sale 1,499 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Oct 06. After this action, Furlong Stephen now owns 429,556 shares of Neuronetics Inc, valued at $1,731 using the latest closing price.

MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, the EVP, GC, CCO and CS of Neuronetics Inc, sale 1,469 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW is holding 383,733 shares at $1,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.16 for the present operating margin

+73.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc stands at -56.99. The total capital return value is set at -30.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.92. Equity return is now at value -65.59, with -31.20 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.06. Total debt to assets is 34.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neuronetics Inc (STIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.