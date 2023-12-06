Evaluating the Impact of -0.40 Increase on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s (AXTA) Stock

In the past week, AXTA stock has gone up by 3.95%, with a monthly gain of 8.95% and a quarterly surge of 18.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for AXTA’s stock, with a 8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXTA is $34.44, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for AXTA on December 06, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 32.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Axalta Coating’s (AXTA) gains were driven by robust Q3 results, with improved operating margins and positive performance in the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings segments.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.83. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Awada Hadi, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Dec 04. After this action, Awada Hadi now owns 14,656 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $335,895 using the latest closing price.

BERUBE BRIAN A, the SVP and General Counsel of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sale 7,500 shares at $31.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BERUBE BRIAN A is holding 44,408 shares at $233,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.