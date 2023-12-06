Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQR is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQR is $63.53, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for EQR is 372.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on December 06, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.75 in relation to its previous close of 58.69. However, the company has experienced a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

EQR’s Market Performance

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has seen a 2.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.54% gain in the past month and a -8.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for EQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.11. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $56.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 0 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $1,400,000 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Chairman of the Board of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 25,000 shares at $56.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 0 shares at $1,412,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 6.18, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.86. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.