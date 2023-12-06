Enerplus Corporation (ERF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERF is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ERF is $22.58, which is $7.69 above the current price. The public float for ERF is 197.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERF on December 06, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has dropped by -1.70 compared to previous close of 15.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF’s stock has fallen by -5.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.02% and a quarterly drop of -13.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Enerplus Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for ERF’s stock, with a -4.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERF Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 62.71, with 32.27 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.