Energy Services of America Corp’s (ESOA) Stock: A -12.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has gone down by -13.82% for the week, with a -21.61% drop in the past month and a 6.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.38% for ESOA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for ESOA’s stock, with a 27.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) Right Now?

Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) by analysts is $10.00, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for ESOA is 9.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ESOA was 74.51K shares.

ESOA) stock’s latest price update

Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA)’s stock price has dropped by -9.93 in relation to previous closing price of 4.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-14 that ESOA recently reported its highest-ever revenue of $197 million for FY 2022. The evolving revenue mix and new acquisitions will push margins higher.

ESOA Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA fell by -13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Energy Services of America Corp saw 58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, who purchase 4,792 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Sep 20. After this action, REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V now owns 1,423,984 shares of Energy Services of America Corp, valued at $17,970 using the latest closing price.

REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, the President of Energy Services of America Corp, purchase 3,800 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V is holding 1,419,192 shares at $14,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+11.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Services of America Corp stands at +1.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 9.83, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA), the company’s capital structure generated 149.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.