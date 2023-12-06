Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) is $4.83, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 32.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELEV on December 06, 2023 was 218.07K shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present at the H.C.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV’s stock has risen by 12.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.57% and a quarterly drop of -28.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Elevation Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.14% for ELEV’s stock, with a -63.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4722. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc saw -42.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -87.77, with -53.76 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.