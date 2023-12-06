Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has gone down by -19.45% for the week, with a -37.85% drop in the past month and a -75.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.73% for ELIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.14% for ELIQ’s stock, with a -92.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 8.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELIQ on December 06, 2023 was 142.16K shares.

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ)’s stock price has soared by 8.24 in relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq”) (NYSE:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer of Electriq Power, will participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held on December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Investors that would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. M.

ELIQ Trading at -54.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares sank -38.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -19.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5781. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc saw -95.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.