Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has seen a -1.08% decrease in the past week, with a 14.55% gain in the past month, and a 34.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.89% for EGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EGO is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGO is $12.69, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for EGO is 201.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume for EGO on December 06, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.76 in relation to previous closing price of 13.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Eldorado Gold Corporation has seen significant stock growth, outperforming the gold miners index and physical gold. The company’s Q3 performance was solid, with strong production and favorable costs. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for future growth, particularly with the reactivation of its Greek assets.

EGO Trading at 22.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp. saw 53.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.