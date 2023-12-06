Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.63relation to previous closing price of 11.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-05 that Editas Medicine is developing a promising gene-editing therapy. The biotech has several data readouts planned for the next 12 months.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EDIT is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EDIT is $13.93, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 81.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.58% of that float. The average trading volume for EDIT on December 06, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT stock saw an increase of 2.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.13% and a quarterly increase of 20.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.87% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of 29.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 37.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +32.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 695 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Nov 14. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 74,894 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $5,706 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 139 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 75,589 shares at $1,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.