Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 83.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that While Eastman Chemical (EMN) faces headwinds from weak demand and inventory de-stocking, it benefits from productivity actions and innovation.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMN is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EMN is $87.00, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for EMN is 117.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMN on December 06, 2023 was 891.43K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN stock saw an increase of 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.03% and a quarterly increase of 5.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Eastman Chemical Co (EMN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for EMN’s stock, with a 4.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $81 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.36. In addition, Eastman Chemical Co saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Holt Adrian James, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $85.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, Holt Adrian James now owns 0 shares of Eastman Chemical Co, valued at $165,713 using the latest closing price.

McAlindon Julie A., the SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of Eastman Chemical Co, sale 1,900 shares at $86.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McAlindon Julie A. is holding 2,877 shares at $165,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Co stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Co (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.