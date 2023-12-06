Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.57 in comparison to its previous close of 5.53, however, the company has experienced a -40.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-13 that As SPAC mergers fall out of vogue, these three highly anticipated SPACs could be at risk of having their deals voided entirely. The post 3 Highly-Anticipated SPAC Mergers at Risk of Being Scrapped appeared first on InvestorPlace.

Is It Worth Investing in Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DUNE is 1.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUNE on December 06, 2023 was 16.62K shares.

DUNE’s Market Performance

DUNE stock saw a decrease of -40.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -51.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.91% for Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.08% for DUNE’s stock, with a -50.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUNE Trading at -49.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.65%, as shares sank -51.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUNE fell by -40.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Dune Acquisition Corporation saw -48.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUNE

The total capital return value is set at -3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.81. Equity return is now at value -41.83, with -27.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.