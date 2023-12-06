Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DRCT is at 8.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRCT is $12.50, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for DRCT is 2.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.84% of that float. The average trading volume for DRCT on December 06, 2023 was 708.45K shares.

DRCT) stock’s latest price update

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.40 in relation to previous closing price of 13.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Investors target stocks that are witnessing a bullish run. Some of the stocks seeing price strength are DRCT, MNTX, IDCC, RCMT, BBSI.

DRCT’s Market Performance

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has experienced a 17.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 350.00% rise in the past month, and a 421.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.22% for DRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.53% for DRCT’s stock, with a 254.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRCT Trading at 174.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.61%, as shares surge +333.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +459.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +17.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw 401.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 28.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 59.28, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.24. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.