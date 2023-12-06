Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is 8.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) is $186.13, which is $35.98 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 172.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On December 06, 2023, FANG’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 153.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that For investors gearing up for retirement, pursuing the right balance in one’s portfolio often leads to dividend stocks for retirement. These gems efficiently balance stability with a sprinkle of innovation, offering a robust income stream.

FANG’s Market Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has experienced a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month, and a -2.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for FANG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for FANG’s stock, with a 6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $170 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.22. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw 13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Houston David L, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $156.54 back on Sep 12. After this action, Houston David L now owns 11,565 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $1,252,342 using the latest closing price.

Zmigrosky Matt, the EVP, Chief Legal and Admin Off of Diamondback Energy Inc, sale 2,706 shares at $157.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Zmigrosky Matt is holding 27,480 shares at $425,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 12.19 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.