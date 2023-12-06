DHT Holdings Inc (DHT): A Technical Analysis

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) is $12.92, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 135.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on December 06, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has dropped by -2.27 compared to previous close of 10.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Energy stocks have had an inconsistent year in terms of performance, as last year’s immense oil market volatility has largely faded in 2023. The iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: IXC ) has only risen a tepid 2.2% year-to-date (YTD).

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT’s stock has fallen by -0.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.15% and a quarterly rise of 12.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for DHT Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for DHT’s stock, with a 2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 18.49, with 12.69 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.