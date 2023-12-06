Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) is above average at 14.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is $51.50, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 41.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAY on December 06, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.76 in relation to previous closing price of 42.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The headline numbers for Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended October 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY’s stock has risen by 5.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.32% and a quarterly rise of 12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for PLAY’s stock, with a 10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLAY Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc saw 18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $36.40 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, valued at $273,000 using the latest closing price.

Griffith Michael J, the Director of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, sale 6,470 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Griffith Michael J is holding 33,546 shares at $227,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value 40.87, with 3.71 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 697.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 76.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 679.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.