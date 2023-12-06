Culp Inc. (CULP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Culp Inc. (NYSE: CULP) has increased by 9.68 when compared to last closing price of 4.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call December 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Dru Anderson – Investor Relations Iv Culp – President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Bowling – Chief Financial Officer Boyd Chumbley – President of Upholstery Fabrics Tommy Bruno – President of Mattress Fabrics Conference Call Participants Budd Bugatch – Water Tower Research Anthony Lebiedzinski – Sidoti Operator Good day. And welcome to the Culp, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Culp Inc. (NYSE: CULP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Culp Inc. (CULP) by analysts is $8.00, which is $11.56 above the current market price. The public float for CULP is 10.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On December 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CULP was 20.96K shares.

CULP’s Market Performance

The stock of Culp Inc. (CULP) has seen a 7.09% increase in the past week, with a -0.55% drop in the past month, and a -1.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for CULP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for CULP’s stock, with a 2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CULP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CULP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CULP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CULP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on May 29, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CULP Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CULP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CULP rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Culp Inc. saw 18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CULP starting from Kelly Jonathan Lee, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Sep 20. After this action, Kelly Jonathan Lee now owns 24,186 shares of Culp Inc., valued at $8,629 using the latest closing price.

Bruno Thomas, the President, Mattress Fabrics of Culp Inc., purchase 2,924 shares at $5.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Bruno Thomas is holding 47,557 shares at $17,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CULP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.53 for the present operating margin

+4.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Culp Inc. stands at -13.42. The total capital return value is set at -24.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.75. Equity return is now at value -20.91, with -12.78 for asset returns.

Based on Culp Inc. (CULP), the company’s capital structure generated 7.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.56. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Culp Inc. (CULP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.