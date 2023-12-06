Crocs Inc (CROX) Stock Showcases 11.51% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CROX stock has gone up by 1.10%, with a monthly gain of 21.77% and a quarterly surge of 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Crocs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.51% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is above average at 9.41x. The 36-month beta value for CROX is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CROX is $120.64, which is $18.44 above than the current price. The public float for CROX is 58.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.69% of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on December 06, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CROX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has plunged by -2.72 when compared to previous closing price of 105.06, but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-29 that The Santa Claus Rally is a year-end rally that tends to occur in the last two weeks of the year, but a few stocks always get a holiday boost early. Santa has something in his bag this year for every investor, including dividend growth, buy-and-hold and speculators.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $115 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CROX Trading at 15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +24.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.65. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from TREFF DOUGLAS J, who purchase 2,114 shares at the price of $94.61 back on Aug 18. After this action, TREFF DOUGLAS J now owns 99,770 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $200,016 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc, sale 9,508 shares at $95.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 87,633 shares at $904,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 73.92, with 14.83 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Crocs Inc (CROX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.